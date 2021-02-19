Netflix announces live-action Wednesday Addams ‘Addams Family’ spinoff series from director Tim Burton

Director Tim Burton and streaming service Netflix have announced plans for a live-action series centered on Wednesday Addams, which was played by Christina Ricci in the The Addams Family movie franchise from the 90s. The new eight-episode comedy, titled Wednesday, would focus on the daughter of Gomez and Morticia Addams.

The official plot description reads: “The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.”

The Addams Family was originally a live action television series in the 1970s before the movies from the 90s were released. This series will mark Burton‘s first television series directorial debut.

