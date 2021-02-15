KYTC battling second wave of winter weather thru Monday

A car drives eastbound along West Main Street in Glasgow on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, as a wave of snow and sleet fall on the roadways. A second wave of the winter storm is expected to make fall on portions of southcentral Kentucky on Monday afternoon and evening.

(BRENNAN CRAIN/WCLU NEWS)

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 3 crews are battling the second wave of a winter weather system that moved into the District this afternoon. This second wave is expected to bring multiple inches of snow in most counties in the District along with sleet and freezing rain.

The Transportation Cabinet said Butler, Edmonson, Logan and Todd Counties are expected to be hit the hardest. Other counties are on the freeze line and could fall either way.

Crews worked overnight and into the day to treat roads after the first wave of the winter system moved through Sunday night. Treating and plowing during the day made headway in clearing the roadways. The ground gained this morning is expected to be lost and road conditions deteriorate as the afternoon deepens. Hazardous driving conditions are expected and motorists should avoid traveling if possible.

Priority A routes will be the main focus until the precipitation rates slow down. For those who live on priority B and C routes it will be awhile before crews can make their way back around to those routes. Please be patient. With the colder temperatures it is expected the ice on the roadway will be around for awhile. To see the list of priority routes please click here: https://transportation.ky.gov/ …/Snow-and-Ice-Maps.aspx.

The District 3 snow & ice operations team is monitoring weather conditions and treatment efforts. Forecast show more snow is on the way as we head deeper into the afternoon and evening.

The District 3 social media accounts will have information on conditions in each county in the District posted throughout the winter storm. District 3 is on Twitter at KYTCDistrict3 and on Facebook at KYTCDistrict3.

