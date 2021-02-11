Ray stepping down as CEO of Electric Plant Board on March 1

William “Billy” Ray, superintendent of the Glasgow Electric Plant Board, will step down as the utility’s longstanding CEO on March 1, 2021. The action comes after several attempts to be fired and removed as the CEO. Mediation efforts, which were mandated by the Barren Circuit Court, were held Thursday via Zoom.

(BRENNAN CRAIN/WCLU NEWS)

GLASGOW, Ky. – William Ray will step down as the chief executive officer of the Glasgow Electric Plant Board on March 1.

The Glasgow Electric Plant Board of Directors met in special session on Thursday to consider mediation efforts. The hearing was held via Zoom.

The mediation began last year after several attempts were made to fire Ray. The efforts to fire Ray began in February 2019.

Board members DT Froedge, Libby Short, Glenn Pritchard and Marlin Witcher were present at the meeting. Several attorneys were also present on behalf of various individuals.

Rick Hughes was present on behalf of Short; Chris Davenport for Ray; Ron Hampton and Matt Baker for the Glasgow EPB; and Randy Gardner for Froedge.

The board met in an executive session to consider court ordered mediation, as allowed by KRS 68.810(c).

Rick Walter was the mediator present on Thursday.

The terms of the mediation are as follows:

Effective March 1, 2021, Billy Ray will be retired. He may announce his retirement any time between now and then.

After March 1, Ray has agreed to act as a consultant and adviser to the GEPB for a minimum of three months. At his option, and his option only, he may continue for an additional three months for no more than six months total. He will be entitled to his current salary and benefits for so long as he’s acting as the adviser and consultant to the GEPB.

Ray will receive a lump sum payment of $250,000 on June 1, 2021, for his severance from the GEPB. That is the conclusion of the original three month period he has agreed to act as consultant at the GEPB.

The parties contemplate that a mutual release will be prepared. Baker is charged with drafting that document. It will then be subject to approval by counsel for all other parties.

A mutual non-disparagement agreement will be included in the mutual release. That means no one, including staff and members of the GEPB, may make disparaging remarks toward Ray or any member of the Board of Directors. All members of the Board of Directors must sign that agreement individually. Ray must also sign that document.

Ray will be allowed to intervene in the Barren Circuit Court action for purposes of preparing all documents necessary for the enforcement of the settlement agreement. An agreed Order of Dismissal with Prejudice will be prepared and circulated and signed by all parties. Davenport will hold that document in trust until the $250,000 payment is made to Ray. That order will then be filed with the Barren Circuit Court at that time.

In other agreements from the mediation:

The Board of Directors had filed a Writ of Mandamus with the Kentucky Court of Appeals. That will be withdrawn so that there are no actions needed in the Court of Appeals. Baker will be granted 24 hours to withdraw the writ, although that wasn’t specifically discussed.

Following the initial mediation in October, there were motions for contempt filed with the Barren Circuit Court. There was consideration for attorney’s fees. Each party has agreed to withdraw any contempt sanctions from the court.

Witcher made a motion to accept the terms of the mediation. Pritchard made a second motion in support. The Board approved unanimously to approve those terms.

The GEPB is scheduled to meet Friday at 9 a.m. to request that Frost Brown Todd law firm withdraw from a lawsuit attempting to remove GEPB from a 20-year agreement with the Tennessee Valley Authority.