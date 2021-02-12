Sandra Bullock joins Brad Pitt for the upcoming film ‘Bullet Train’

Sandra Bullock has reportedly been confirmed to join Brad Pitt in the action-thriller Bullet Train. The Sony Pictures‘ film features a star-studded cast, and it marks the very first time the two Oscar winners have appeared together on screen. The film is also set to star Joey King, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Logan Lerman, Michael Shannon, Zazie Beetz, Masi Oka and Andrew Koji.

Bullet Train is based on the Japanese novel, Maria Beetle, by bestselling author Kotaro Isaka. Critically acclaimed director, David Leitch, who previously directed a number of box office hits including Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, Hobbs & Shaw, has signed on to direct the film.

Sandra Bullock Joins Brad Pitt in Action Movie ‘Bullet Train’ Via www.kare11.com Sandra Bullock has hopped aboard Brad Pitt ‘s Bullet Train. The actress is the latest star to…

Editorial credit: Cubankite / Shutterstock.com