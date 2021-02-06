Willie Mabel (Adwell) Brown

Willie Mabel Brown, age 100 of Northtown passed away Friday, February 5, 2021. She was antive of Northtown and a member of Beechland Baptist Church.She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She is preceded in death by her first husband, Homer Cooper; her daughter, Zelma Ray Poynter; her son-in-law, James Poynter; her parents, Ace and Bessy Adwell; one brother, Randall Adwell.

She is survived by her grandson, Rick Poynter (Marjorie); her granddaughter, Beverly Henderson (Michael); one nephew, David Adwell; an abundance of great-grandchildren, along with nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. in the chapel of Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Northtown United Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be on Monday, February 8, 2021 from 5:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m. at Winn Funeral Home and again on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.

