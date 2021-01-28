Pamela Anderson announces marriage to bodyguard Dan Hayhurst on Christmas Eve

53-year-old Pamela Anderson announced she secretly married her bodyguard, a bodybuilder and fellow Canadian, Dan Hayhurst, in an intimate ceremony on the grounds of her home on Vancouver Island, British Columbia on Christmas Eve,

The marriage marks the fifth marriage and ninth wedding ceremony in 25 years for Pamela. The actress was previously married to four different men, including first ex-husband Tommy Lee, with whom she shares two sons, Brandon Thomas Lee, 24, and Dylan Jagger Lee, 23. Pamela wore a cream-colored, scrunched cap-sleeve gown with a cathedral-style veil and dark Hunter rain boots, as seen in photos posted by The Daily Mail, which first reported the wedding news.

Pamela herself did not share photos from her recent wedding to Dan on social media, but she announced she was leaving all social media and published what she said was her last post on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.