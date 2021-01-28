Atlanta Braves to honor Hank Aaron with $2 million diversity fund

The Atlanta Braves announced on Wednesday the formation of the Henry Louis Aaron Fund, pledging $1 million to increase diversity across baseball. In a statement from the Braves, MLB and the MLBPA have donated an additional $500,000 as the sport looks to increase “access and opportunities in the areas of sports, business, education and social and racial equality,” The Henry Louis Aaron Fund was announced during the memorial service for Braves legend Hank Aaron, who passed away over the weekend at the age of 86.

Aaron stood as baseball’s home run king for over 30 years, and served as a fierce advocate for equality and inclusion throughout baseball. Aaron faced intense racism throughout his playing career, including during his chase to break Babe Ruth’s home run record in 1974. Aaron retired in 1976 with one of the greatest resumes in baseball history. He tallied 25 All-Star Game appearances and is the all-time record holder for RBI and total bases. Aaron’s 755 career home runs sit second all-time behind former Giants slugger Barry Bonds.

