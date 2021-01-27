John F. Kernan, age 56, of Canmer, KY, passed away Monday, January 25, 2021, at his residence in Canmer, KY. He was an employee of Sister Shuberts and attended Our Lady Of The Caves.

He was the son of the late William Kernan and Helen Kernan of Philadelphia, PA.

He is also survived by his wife, Patty Kernan; one daughter, Virginia M. von der Wense (Gero), Limerick, PA; one brother, William J. Kernan (Denise A.), Philadelphia, PA; one grandchild, Sophia M von der Wense.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM CT, Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Our Lady Of The Caves with a Rosary at 12:30 PM CT. Funeral Mass will be 1:00 PM CT Saturday, January 30, 2021 at the church with Fr. Joel Rogers as celebrant.

Memorial contributions can be made to the church building fund and can be left at the funeral home or the church.

