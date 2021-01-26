Boston Red Sox acquire relief pitcher Adam Ottavino in trade with NY Yankees

The Boston Red Sox have acquired right-handed reliever Adam Ottavino from the New York Yankees. The Red Sox also will receive pitcher Frank German, a Yankees fourth-round pick from 2018, while taking on the majority of Ottavino’s remaining salary. In exchange, the Red Sox will send a player to be named later or cash to New York. Ottavino will make $8 million in 2021. He’s also due a $3 million signing bonus in 2022.
The 35-year-old Ottavino had a down season in 2020, compiling a 5.89 ERA and 1.582 WHIP in 24 appearances. However, in the years prior, Ottavino established himself as one of the best late-inning relievers in baseball. He posted a 1.90 ERA in 2019, his first season in New York, and he logged a 2.43 ERA and 0.991 WHIP with the Colorado Rockies the previous season.
Editorial credit: Christopher Penler / Shutterstock.com