John “Speedy” Gibson, age 85, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021, at his residence in Munfordville, KY. He, along with his wife were former owners of DQ. He was also a custodian for Bonnieville Elementary for 16 years and a former police officer. He was also a past Masonic Member He was the son of the late Paul Gibson and the late Julie Riddle Gibson.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie Gibson; two daughters, Glea Gibson, Park City, KY, Mahaley Neal (Scott), Munfordville, KY; two sons, Tony Gibson (Tena), Cave City, KY, Jerry Gibson (Stephanie), Brownsville, KY; three sisters, Sue Likens, Louisville, KY, Joyce Whitehead, Louisville, KY, Faye “Trish” Hack, Louisville, KY; three brothers, Stanley Gibson, Louisville, KY, Ronnie Gibson, Louisville, KY, Paul Gibson, Jacksonville, FL; seven grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM CT, Monday, January 25, 2021 and from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Brooks Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 1:00 PM CT, Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Brooks Funeral Home with Bro. Keith Rowletts and Bro. Kerry Priddy officiating. Interment will be at Little Flock Cemetery, Munfordville, KY.

Memorial contributions for American Cancer Society can be left at the funeral home.

