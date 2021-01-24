John A Brent, age 79, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Friday, January 22, 2021, at Signature Health Care of Hart County in Horse Cave, KY. He was owner of Brent Oil Company and also worked with L&N Railroad for 12 years. He was a member of Munfordville Presbyterian Church, and also a member of the Green River Masonic Lodge #88 F&AM. He was a US Navy veteran. He was the son of the late Harry Brent and the late Mable Puckett Brent. He was also preceded in death by a sister Carolyn Rose.

He is survived by one daughter, Kelly Harl (Alan), Cecilia, KY; two sons, Jeff Brent, Munfordville, KY, Mark Brent (Judy), Cub Run, KY; one sister, Betty Hogan, Louisville, KY; eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; caregiver, Doris Peden.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM CT, Monday, January 25, 2021 at Brooks Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 1:00 PM CT, Monday, January 25, 2021 at Brooks Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Watkins officiating. Interment will be at Mt. Beulah Cemetery, Munfordville, KY.

