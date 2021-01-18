Twitter suspends account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia over election fraud claims

Twitter temporarily suspended the account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Sunday, Greene is the Republican U.S. Congresswoman from Georgia who has expressed racist views and support for QAnon conspiracy theories online. The 46-year-old political newcomer was elected to represent Georgia’s 14th District in November. Greene’s account was suspended “without explanation,” she said in a statement, while also condemning big tech companies for “silencing” conservative views.

Shortly before noon on Sunday, Greene posted a clip from an interview with a local news outlet in which she condemned Georgia election officials and expressed support for debunked theories claiming that voting machines, absentee ballots and other issues led to widespread fraud in the state during the presidential election. Twitter responded to the tweet with a message that called the election fraud claim “disputed,” and saying it posed “a risk of violence.”

A statement from Greene’s team on Sunday included screenshots from Twitter which appeared to show the company informing the congresswoman she had violated its rules and would be prohibited from interacting with content on the site for 12 hours. Greene urged Congress to “act to protect free speech” in her statement.

