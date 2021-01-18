Floyd “JR” Winchester, 67 of Bear Wallow, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021 at the home of his daughter. He was a son of the late Leslie and Ines “Love” Winchester. He was a farmer for many years.

He is survived by his wife: Judy Winchester; two daughters: Melissa (Eugene) Costello and Matessia (Nathaniel) Sturgeon; three grandchildren: Nattea Melrose, Madyson Sturgeon and Memory Sturgeon; one great-grandchild: Silas Melrose; eleven brothers and sisters: : Bennie (Libby) Winchester, Leymon (Bonnie) Winchester, Lonnie (Debbie) Winchester, Ricky (Donna) Winchester, Danny (Kathy) Winchester, William (Tammy) Winchester, Stoney Winchester, Lonus (Donna) Winchester, Wanda (Leroy) Cross, Donna (Michael) Winchester and Ann Trejo; Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers: Michael Winchester, Jessie Winchester and David Winchester; three sisters: Helen Estes, Nina Vibbert and Minnie Sure Smith; one grandchild: Roger Dale Fancher.

Funeral will be 1:00 pm Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Buck Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 8:00 pm Tuesday at the funeral home.

In keeping with the Governor’s recommendations for safety during funeral and memorial services, the number of attendees in the funeral home at any given time will be limited; no food permitted in the lounge; social distancing will be necessary; and face coverings are required.