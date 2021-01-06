Billy Joe Reeves Jr., 63, of Edmonton passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville. Born June 23, 1957 he was the son of the late Billy Reeves Sr. and Shirley Marie Coda Reeves of Winchester who survives. Mr. Reeves was a Navy veteran, truck driver and of the Christian faith.

Besides his mother he is survived by his wife Eva Stewart Reeves of Edmonton. Five children. Sarah Grider of Columbia. Elizabeth (Aaron) McNulty of Frankfort. Rebecca (Tim) Turner of Columbia. Joshua (Kacie) Reeves of Glasgow and Rachel Reeves of Edmonton. Fifteen grandchildren. Jacob, Kaitlyn, Jonathan, Kari, Austin, Hailey, Jaden, Madison, Katie, Lauren, Natalie, Abigail, Riley, Timothy and Kelsey. A sister also survives. Toni Berquist of Mt. Sterling. A niece Ashley Lynn Imel of Mt. Sterling.

Funeral services for Billy Joe Reeves will be conducted at 1:00 PM, Saturday, January 9th at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton. Burial will be in the Alone Cemetery near Edmonton. Visitation will be after 11:30 AM Saturday at the funeral home. If you wish to attend the service in person a mask or face covering will be required to ensure o the safety of the family and others who are in attendance.

Butler Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted to the care of Mr. Reeves. Please share your messages of condolence with the family at www.butler-funeralhome.com.