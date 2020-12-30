Creola (Wood) Grinestaff , 93, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Tuesday, December 29th, at Monroe County Medical Center.

Creola was born in Tompkinsville, KY on March 2, 1927, one of the nine children of the late Claude and Eliza (Hale) Wood. On April 6, 1946, she married Floyd Grinestaff, who preceded her in death in 1984. She was saved in August of 1950 and joined Beautiful Home Missionary Baptist Church.

She is survived by, one daughter, Judy, and her husband, Tommy McMillen; two grandchildren, Chris Thompson, and his wife, Melissa, and Tammy Baxter; three step grandchildren, Jarrod, Jamie and Jeannie McMillian; three great grandchildren, Dalton and Berklie Thompson and Blake Baxter; and one step great grandchild, Keely Poland one great great grandchild, Fallon Baxter; one sister, Louise Dyer; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Harlans Crossroad Cemetery.

Arrangements under the direction of Yokley Trible Funeral Home.