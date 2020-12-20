James T. Kerley, Jr. 98, Glasgow, passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020 at the Barren County Nursing and Rehab Center. A son of the late James Thomas Kerley, Sr. and Essie Lois Williams Kerley, he was a retired farmer; a United States Army veteran of WWII; and a faithful member of the Basil Chapel United Baptist Church.

Survivors include three children: Sheila Mizell and husband Roger, Mark Kerley and wife Kim, and Stacy Wyatt and husband Mark; eight grandchildren: Justin Shelton, Jessica Reimann (Patrick), Derek Mizell (Amber), Lance Mizell (Kasey), Spencer Kerley (Rachael), Stuart Kerley (Abigail), Kaitlyn Owen (Josh), and Kelton Wyatt; one brother-in-law, Harold Coomer (Shirley); three sisters-in-law: Donna Coomer, Betty Faye Coomer, and Glenna Coomer; nine great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Norma Jean Coomer Kerley; one brother, R. D. Kerley (Dorothy); four brothers-in-law: Cortez Coomer (Olene), C. G. Coomer, Carter Coomer, and Douglas Coomer; one sister-in-law, Aline Smith (Raymond).

Due to health concerns related to Covid-19, a private funeral for the family will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Those attending will be required to wear masks or face covering as well as maintain social distancing.

The family would like to express their deep gratitude to Barren County Nursing and Rehab Center along with Hosparus of Barren River for their caring services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to either St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or to Hosparus of Barren River.