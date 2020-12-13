Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 Traffic Impact Report for Dec. 13 Through Dec. 18

Interstate 65

Operation Pride has begun working on landscaping projects at several exits on I-65 in Bowling Green. The ramps will remain open during the project, but crews will be working close to the road with some ramp narrowing possible throughout the process.

Interstate 165

A project to upgrade the Interstate 165 interchange with U.S. 231 Morgantown Road at Exit 7 in Bowling Green has started. The improvements to the interchange are part of the I-65 Spur requirements that upgraded the William H. Natcher Parkway to I-165 William H. Natcher Expressway in 2019. The current ramps were designed in a cloverleaf formation that serviced the old tollbooth plaza that no longer exist. New ramps will be constructed as a standard diamond interchange with upgraded LED lighting. The old ramps will be removed once construction of the new ramps are complete. The current bridge will remain and no new bridge is being built. Motorists should expect lane closures and lane shifts that will take place at different times throughout the construction process. The exit and bridge will remain open through the entire construction period.

Allen County

Old Walnut Trail Road – A project to replace the bridge over West Bays Fork continues. The old bridge will remain open during construction of the new bridge.

Simpson County

KY 621 – A Bridging Kentucky project to replace the KY 621 bridge over Sinking Creek in Simpson County is continuing. A detour using KY 73 and U.S. 31-W is in place. Work on the project is expected to go through the first of next year.

Warren County

KY 234 – Two projects are underway to widen the shoulder on the both sides of the road by one foot on each side. Slopes will also be improved and the road will be resurfaced when the other improvements are completed. One section is from Hunts Lane to Sherwood Drive. The other section is from Hunts Lane to the Allen County line. Both projects are expected to be completed by the fall of 2021.

