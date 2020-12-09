Wednesday 9th December 2020
wclu-logo-web
winie-logo-web

Mammoth Cave to replace hotel roof with maintenance funding

  • @ 8:31 am

Mitch McConnell, left, and Brett Guthrie, right, announce the passage of the Great Outdoors Act at Mammoth Cave National Park on Aug. 17, 2020.
(BRENNAN CRAIN/WCLU NEWS)

CAVE CITY, Ky. (AP) — Officials say the hotel roof at Mammoth Cave National Park will be replaced with funding from the Great Outdoors Act.

The act passed by Congress earlier this year provides funding for deferred maintenance at national parks across the country. Mammoth Cave hasn’t been notified of the final amount it will be awarded, but park spokeswoman Molly Schroer told the Bowling Green Daily News that the funding it receives will go toward replacing the hotel’s flat roof with a pitched roof and reconfiguring the interior hallways. Schroer said the building’s current roof doesn’t allow for proper drainage of water or snow.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Brett Guthrie, Kentucky’s Second District Congressperson, announced the passage of the Act at Mammoth Cave earlier this year.

Share this posts

Menu

Sister Stations

Station Info

© 2020 WCLU Radio Powered by OneCMS™ | Served by InterTech Media LLC