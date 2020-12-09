Delores Lynn Wilson, 71, Glasgow, died Monday, December 7, 2020 at the T J Samson Community Hospital. Born in Ft. Gaines, GA, she was a daughter of the late Leaman Shelby Wills and Elma Fay Jones Wills. She was a homemaker.

Survivors include one daughter, Stephanie Emmert and husband Johnny; three sons: Chad Max, Greg Max, and Chris Max; nine grandchildren: Carter Brooks, Hunter Brooks, Casin Brooks, Matthew Max, Ashelyn Max, Gregory Max, Kahner Max, Kason Max, and Jackson Max; two sisters: Donna Fay Turlington and Susan Diane Wills; one brother, Robert David Wills.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Thomas D. Wills.

The family chose cremation. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements entrusted to Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home.