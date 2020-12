GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow Police made a drug arrest along Humble Avenue after a complaint on Sunday.

Officers responded and made contact with Julia Bush, 39, and confirmed she had two active warrants for her arrest. Police also discovered methamphetamine and a glass pipe inside the vehicle.

Bush, of Edmonton, was arrested and charged with first degree possession of a controlled substance (second offense, methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.