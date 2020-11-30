Bonnie Lee Poore, 77, passed away on November 29, 2020. She was at her residence with family and hospice. She was born on March 18, 1943, daughter to the late Hurshel and Ollie Wells.

She was preceded in death by her brothers BG Wells (Nell), Gladys Wells (June), Tommy Wells (Doris survives), Richard Wells (Billie survives), and Jerry Wells; sisters, Louise Miller (Billy), Martha Depp (Ralph); and loving son, Mark Ryan.

Bonnie is survived by her caring husband, Jimmy; two sons, Mike Ryan (Pam) and Mojo Poore (Nedra) both of Glasgow; grandchildren, Josh Ryan of Jasper, IN, Heather Ryan Sexton (Rob) of Brentwood, TN, Coby, Nadia, and Zach Poore all of Glasgow; great-grandchildren, Jude and Luca Sexton, with two more on the way; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

She was a very special lady, who was very loving. She loved her family, and family reunions were very important to her. She was very involved in her grandchildren’s lives and traveled everywhere to watch them play ball. She was a member of Siloam Baptist Church. She was a retired employee of Kentucky State Transportation. She had previously worked for Sorenson, Kentucky Pants, and Carhartt.

Bonnie wishes were to be cremated and a celebration of life service led by Bro. Brent Smith will be held 1:00 PM Wednesday, December 2nd at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home. A family visitation will be held prior to the Celebration Service on Wednesday. The family would like to thank T. J. Samson Hospital and T. J. Samson Hospice for going above and beyond during this difficult time. It will never be forgotten. We are extremely pleased with the staff and Neil Thornbury.

For those that wish to honor Bonnie with a donation, may give to the: Shanti Niketan Hospice Home C/O T.J. Samson Community Mission Foundation, 1301 North Race Street Glasgow, KY 42141.