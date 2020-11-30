Stanley E. Coffee, 65, of Scottsville, KY passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at his residence. The Gainesboro, TN native was a former employee of Lambsteel and attended East Willow Church of God. He was a son of the late Billy Van Coffee and Mattie Florence Stafford Coffee.

He is survived by 1 son: Darrell Dewayne Coffee, Lafayette, TN;

2 daughters: Amy Elizabeth Berry and husband, Scott, Watertown, TN and Hope Renee Erfourth, Hartsville, KY;

3 brothers: Ronnie Coffee and wife, Caroline, and Johnny Coffee and wife, Janet, all of Lafayette, TN and Ricky Coffee and wife, Darlene, Scottsville, KY;

3 sisters: Rose Coffee, Tammy Coffee and Julie Coffee Sherrard, all of Scottsville, KY;

6 grandchildren: Devin Coffee, Austin Coffee, Madesta Berry, Nathan Berry, Gracie Berry, Maranda Mungle and husband, Drew.

He was preceded in death by Terry Eugene Coffee, Lafayette, TN.

Private funeral service will be Friday at Goad Funeral Home with burial at Mt. Zion Cemetery.