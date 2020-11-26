Rosie Jean Hayes, age 77, of Glasgow, KY formerly of Hart County, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, at NHC Healthcare in Glasgow, KY. She was formerly a nurse and a member of the Randolph Baptist Church. She was the daughter of the late David Jessie Brewer and the late Lucy Ann Jordan Brewer. She was also preceded in death by her husband Chester Hayes; daughter, Jackie Austin; sister, Bertha Brewer; and a half brother Willie Robert Brewer.

She is survived by one daughter, Rose Marie Austin, Elizabethtown, KY; three sisters, Mary Booker, Louisville, KY, Lucille Cox, Hodgenville, KY, Patricia McBride (Mac), Henderson, KY; half sister, Jessie Barbour, Canmer, KY; one brother, David Brewer, Canmer, KY; one grandchild, Curtis Austin.

Due to recent public health concerns, funeral services are private and limited to immediate family.

The funeral celebration for Rosie Hayes will be live streamed on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Family and friends may visit https://www.facebook.com/Brooks-Funeral-Home-KY-Our-Family-Caring-For-Your-Family

Arrangements are being handled by Brooks Funeral Home.

Burial will be in the Randolph Cemetery.