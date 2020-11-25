Johnny Phillip Duncan, 69, Cave City, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. He was born August 19, 1951 in Georgia to the late Homer and Mattie Bell Hackett Duncan. He worked in maintenance at the IGA Store and attended the Jesus Name Pentecostal Church.

Survivors include his wife, Sheila Corbin Duncan, Cave City; two sons, Donald Duncan, Georgia, John Duncan, Jr. Hardyville; two daughters, Teresa Duncan, Campbellsville, Shirley Duncan, Lebanon; a brother, Chris Duncan, Cave City; a sister Margaret Limon; two step-sons, Brandon Morgan, Hiseville, Kacey Morgan, Cynthiana; a step-daughter, Vanessa Bushong, Glasgow and several grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Willie, Harley Lee, Robert and a sister Helen Magaline Duncan.

Drive by graveside service will be at 11 AM, Friday, November 27th at Campground Cemetery with Sister Tina Wheeler officiating. There will be no visitation.

