KSP investigates overnight shooting in Hart County

BONNIEVILLE, Ky. – Kentucky State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting after an incident in Hart County Tuesday night.

Kentucky State Police Post 4 received a call from the Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office requesting KSP assistance with attempting to locate a suspect involved in a traffic stop. That stop led to a Breckinridge County deputy being shot.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a Breckenridge County deputy had conducted a traffic stop near Ben Johnson Elementary School. During the course of the traffic stop, the operator of the vehicle shot the Breckenridge County Deputy.

The operator fled the scene of the traffic stop on foot before stealing a pickup truck from the area. Kentucky State Police responded to assist in locating the suspect in the shooting.

Shortly after midnight, Kentucky State Police troopers observed the stolen vehicle in the Wax community of Grayson County and a pursuit ensued. During the pursuit, the operator of the vehicle fired multiple gunshots at law enforcement.

The pursuit continued into Hart County where the vehicle exited the roadway north of Bonnieville. Upon the conclusion of the pursuit, the operator exited the vehicle with a firearm and a trooper fired on the suspect.

James Horton, 42, of Clarkson, was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Hart County Coroner’s Office.

The Breckinridge County Deputy was flown from the scene of the traffic stop to the University of Louisville Hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and being led by KSP’s Critical Incident Response Team.