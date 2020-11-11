Trevor Wilson Glass, 40, of Tompkinsville, KY, passed away Sunday, November 8th, at his home.

Trevor was born in Richmond, VA on June 9, 1980, a son of Rachel (Wilson) Glass, of Tompkinsville, KY and the late Joe Mackey Glass.

On October 10, 2002, he married Kelly Hume. Trevor was a member of Tompkinsville Church of Christ. He owned and operated Southern Tobacco Barn for 15 years along with his wife, Kelly. He was an avid Golfer and won the 2010 Hidden Hills Club Championship. Trevor was a proud Duke fan.

Trevor is survived by his wife, Kelly Glass, two sons Tyler Glass and Tucker Glass, his mother, Rachel Glass, all of Tompkinsville, KY, brother and sister-in-law, Colin and Whitney Glass, and their son, Kip, of Louisville, KY.

Also surviving is his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Jerry and Diane Hume, sisters-in-law, Leslie Baxter, and Jerri Beth Williams, and husband, Kerry, all of Tompkinsville, KY, and several nephews and a niece.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Visitation is Thursday, 5-8 PM, and Friday, after 9:00 AM until service time at 1PM.

Burial is in Monroe County Memorial Lawn.

In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to Tompkinsville Church of Christ.

For the protection of Mr. Glass’s family, it is kindly asked for anyone coming to the services to abide by Governor Beshear’s recommendation of wearing a mask and practicing social distancing. Please refrain from physical touch to stop the spread of the virus. No public lounge is available at this time due to Covid-19.