Edna Curry, age 93, of Bowling Green, KY, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020, at Medical Center at Bowling Green in Bowling Green, KY. She was a homemaker and a member of Owens Chapel Baptist Church.

She was the daughter of the late Mabelle Bush and wife of the late Carl Currry. She was also preceded in death by a daughter Carlene Martin; three brothers, Roscoe Wilson, J.P. Hayes, Charles Alexander and a sister Mattie Sublett.

She is survived by three daughters, Anna Lois Lindsey, Glasgow, KY, Louise Curry, Bowling Green, KY, Mary Ann Curry, Bowling Green, KY; three sons, Charles Curry, Bowling Green, KY, Donald Curry, Louisville, KY, Bobby Curry (Denise), Savoyard, KY; 11 grandchildren, host of great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.

The family will host a walk through for fiends from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Saturday, November 14, 2020.

Due to recent public health concerns, funeral service will be private.

The funeral celebration for Edna Curry will be live streamed on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 1:00 PM CT. Family and friends may view the service on https://www.facebook.com/Brooks-Funeral-Home-KY.

Arrangements are being handled by Brooks Funeral Home.