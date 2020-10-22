Thursday 22nd October 2020
“Willow” Sequel Series Coming To Disney +

The streaming platform Disney+ has ordered a sequel series to the 1988 classic film Willow.

The original film’s director, Ron Howard, has been teasing a Willow sequel for over a year, and he’s officially set to return as executive producer. Warwick Davis will be back to reprise his beloved title role. Jon M. Chu of Crazy Rich Asians fame will helm the pilot, which was written by Jonathan Kasdan, who will also serve as showrunner alongside Wendy Mericle.

Willow is the first non-Star Wars property Lucasfilm has worked on since 2015. The series joins a number of programs from the Star Wars universe, including Season 2 of The Mandalorian, the Obi-Wan Kenobi series starring Ewan McGregor, as well as the Rogue One prequel centered on Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor. 

