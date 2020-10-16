Gunell Tarry, age 87, of Glasgow, died Friday, October 16, 2020 at NHC Healthcare. She was born in Colesbend on September 14, 1933 to the late Lloyd Christy and the late Elsie Jones. She was a caregiver and a member of Shiloh Baptist Church.

She is survived by one son, Dennis Tarry (Violet); one daughter, Darlene Lockett (Gary); four grandchildren, Scott Tarry, Randy Tarry, Tarry Lockett (Erin) and Ashley Tarry King (Brian); seven great grandchildren, Rendy Tarry, Addie Tarry, Peyton Lockett, Brantlee King, Taya King, Elizabeth Tomes, Eve Jackson; three sisters in law, Blondell Tarry, Phyllis Tarry and, Janey Christy; several nieces, nephew and cousins also survive.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Vandy Tarry; one son, Doug Tarry and her siblings.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM, Sunday, October 18th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM Saturday and Sunday morning until time for services at the funeral home.

All those who wish to honor and remember Ms. Tarry in person at the visitation or service must wear a mask or other appropriate facial covering and practice physical distancing while inside the funeral home for the safety of those in attendance.

A.F. Crow & Son is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Ms. Tarry.