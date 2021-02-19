Saturday’s Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Dallas Stars game postponed due to power outages in Dallas

The NHL announced Thursday that Saturday’s game between Tampa Bay and Dallas has been postponed, marking four straight home games for the Stars to be called off because of frigid conditions and power outages in Texas.The first two postponements were Monday and Tuesday against Nashville. The NHL said the decision to postpone was made after consultation with city and state officials.

The defending champion Lightning and Stars were supposed to play twice in the first week of the season before COVID-19 issues with the Stars forced them to postpone their first four games. Two meetings in Dallas were called off by the weather.

Dallas now has eight games that need to be rescheduled. The next scheduled game for the Stars is Monday at Florida, the start of five road games in eight days.

Editorial credit: kovop58 / Shutterstock.com