WINNERS LIST for Thursday, February 18, 2021

WINNERS LIST for Thursday, February 18, 2021

Little Caesars Morning Trivia———————————————————-

Dairy Queen Cake————————————————————————-

Greer’s Rose Bud Vase———————————————————————-

Houchens’ Lucky Name Program———————————————————–

Person of the Day- Bill Claywell- will be 91 this Saturday-

Self appointed mayor of Nobob