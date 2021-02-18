NY Mets announce former NLF QB Tim Tebow retiring from professional baseball

The NY Mets announced on Wednesday that former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow has decided to retire from professional baseball. Mets president Sandy Alderson said in a statement released by the team, “It has been a pleasure to have Tim in our organization as he’s been a consummate professional during his four years with the Mets. By reaching the Triple-A level in 2019, he far exceeded expectations when he first entered the system in 2016 and he should be very proud of his accomplishments.”

Tebow, 33, signed with the Mets in September of 2016 despite not having played organized baseball since high school. Tebow batted .223/.299/.338 with 18 home runs, 48 doubles, and five stolen bases in 287 games. Tebow began in the Arizona Fall League and made his way to the highest minor league rung by 2019.

Tebow earned fame as a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback for the University of Florida. In the NFL, he made 16 starts in three seasons and helped the 2011 Denver Broncos to the playoffs.

Mets Announce Tim Tebow Is Retiring From Professional Baseball Via www.si.com Tim Tebow entered the Mets organization after his NFL career ended, and he made it to Triple A…

Editorial credit: Keeton Gale / Shutterstock.com