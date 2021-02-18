Disney releases trailer for ‘Cruella’ starring Emma Stone

Disney released its first trailer for Cruella, a spinoff of “101 Dalmatians” starring actress Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil. Disney said the film ‘features the rebellious early days of one of cinemas’ most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil.’

The caption for the new minute and a half long trailer reads: “Brilliant. Bad. A little bit mad. May 2021.” Stone says at the start of the trailer, “From the very beginning, I realized just how the world different than everyone else. That didn’t sit well with some people.”

Cruella is set to be released on May 28, 2021. You can check out the official trailer for the film – here.

