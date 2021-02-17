Bridgerton Star Regé-Jean Page to Host SNL for the First Time with Musical Guest Bad Bunny

Breakout Bridgerton actor Regé-Jean Page is set to host Saturday Night Live on Feb. 20, with musical guest Bad Bunny. It will br Page’s debut hosting gig, and Bad Bunny’s first time as SNL musical guest.

Aside from playing the Duke of Hastings on Bridgerton, Page has appeared in movies like Mortal Engines and limited series like 2016’s Roots.He also stars as drummer Chico Sweetney in Amazon Prime’s film Sylvie’s Love, which co-stars Tessa Thompson, Eva Longoria, Aja Naomi King and Nnamdi Asomugha.

SNL airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Editorial credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com