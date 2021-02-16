NY Yankees signs lefty pitcher Justin Wilson to rejoin team after two years with NY Mets

Left-hander Justin Wilson and the New York Yankees agreed on Monday for him to return to the team, after spending two seasons with the Mets. Wilson joins a bullpen headed by closer Aroldis Chapman and Zack Britton, both left-handers. Wilson is a nine-year major league veteran who spent his first three seasons with Pittsburgh.

The 33-year-old Wilson was 5-0 with a 3.10 ERA in 74 appearances for the Yankees in 2015, then moved on to Detroit and the Chicago Cubs before spending 2019 and 2020 with the Mets. He was 2-1 with a 3.66 ERA in 19 2/3 innings over 23 appearances last season. He struck out 23 and walked nine WIlson averaged 95 mph with his fastball, mixing in cutters and an occasional slider and curveball.

