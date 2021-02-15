President Biden calls for gun law reforms on third anniversary of Parkland, FL school shooting

President Joe Biden called for gun legislation on Sunday, on the third anniversary of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fl.

In a statement remembering the 17 lives lost– including 14 students and three staff -in the Feb. 14, 2018 shooting, Biden called on Congress to pass “commonsense gun law reforms,” including required background checks on all gun sales, a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines and eliminating immunity for gun manufacturers that “knowingly put weapons of war on our streets.” Said Biden, “The Parkland students and so many other young people across the country who have experienced gun violence are carrying forward the history of the American journey. It is a history written by young people in each generation who challenged prevailing dogma to demand a simple truth: we can do better. And we will.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on Sunday and filed paperwork to create a “Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Memorial Day” to be observed annually beginning on Feb. 14, 2022.

