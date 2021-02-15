Brooklyn Nets Kevin Durant to miss two games due to hamstring injury

The Brooklyn Nets announced Sunday that star Kevin Durant will miss at least Monday’s and Tuesday’s games with a left hamstring strain. After sitting out the entire 2019-20 season while recovering from a ruptured Achilles, Durant has shown no lingering effects from the injury so far this year.

Durant has appeared in 19 games and is averaging 29.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest. The 10-time All-Star is shooting 52.4 percent from the field, including a career-high 43.4 percent behind the arc. Until Durant is able to return, head coach Steve Nash will turn to Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot.

