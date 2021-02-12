Buccaneers’ QB Tom Brady to undergo minor knee surgery during offseason

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is undergoing offseason knee surgery, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, due to an injury he suffered during the season. The procedure will be a minor one (called “a clean up”) but in fact, reports state that the QB “played most of the season with some discomfort in the knee.” Brady shouldn’t be expected to miss much, if any, of the Buccaneers’ ensuing offseason program.

Despite the knee issues, Brady led the Buccaneers to an 11-5 record and won four playoff games culminating in a Super Bowl LV victory. He remains under contract with the Bucs through 2021 after inking a two-year deal with the club last offseason.

