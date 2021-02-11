Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate Super Bowl LV win with boat parade in Tampa

Amid continued concern over the coronavirus pandemic, the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrated their victory Wednesday with a boat parade. The team arrived by bus and boarded at least four boats, with the parade taking place on the Hillsborough River near downtown Tampa. Thousands of fans lined the river to cheer on quarterback Tom Brady, tight end Rob Gronkowski and many others.

Mayor Jane Castor again emphasized that people attending the parade must wear masks outdoors and observe social distancing rules, and there were also many fans on private boats, kayaks and other watercrafts to catch a glimpse of the team. They were directed to stay at least 50 feet (15 meters) from the boats carrying players.

Editorial credit: ABrazzeal / Shutterstock.com