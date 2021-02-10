Suspet in custody after shooting at Minnesota clinic leaving one dead, five injured

One person was killed and many more injured and a suspect was taken into custody following a shooting at a health clinic in Minnesota on Tuesday morning. Buffalo Police Chief Pat Budke said during a press conference that Police received a call of shots fired at the Allina Health clinic in Buffalo, Minn., about 40 miles northwest of Minneapolis, before 11 a.m. where they found the victims and the suspect. Five people were taken to area hospitals, including three who were in critical but stable condition.

Officers found a suspicious package in a corner of the lobby during a search of the area conducted after the suspect was apprehended. Authorities also evacuated and investigated the Buffalo Super 8 Motel, where the suspect was staying, and found additional suspicious devices. Police identified the suspect as Gregory Paul Ulrich, 67, of Buffalo, and said they had received “several calls” related to Ulrich dating back to 2003.

Editorial credit: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com