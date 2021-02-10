Founding Member of The Supremes, Mary Wilson, Dies at 76

Mary Wilson, a founding member of The Supremes, has died at age 76. Wilson died at her home in Las Vegas on Monday evening, her publicist Jay Schwartz confirmed to multiple outlets. Wilson’s cause of death was not immediately clear but Schwartz said in a statement that she “passed away suddenly.” According to Schwartz, funeral services for Wilson will be private due to restrictions and protocols amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but there will be a public memorial later this year.

Born on March 6, 1944, in Greenville, Mississipp and began her career in Detroit in 1959, singing for The Primettes, who would later go on to become The Supremes. Alongside Diana Ross and Florence Ballard — who was later replaced by Cindy Birdsong — Wilson appeared on each of The Supremes’ 12 No. 1 pop hits from 1964 to 1969. Just a few days before her death, Wilson shared a video on her YouTube channel announcing that she was planning to release new solo material.

Wilson is survived by her sister Kathryn, brother Roosevelt, daughter Turkessa, son Pedro Antonio Jr., adopted son Willie, 10 grandchildren and one great grandchild. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that friends and fans support UNCF.org and the Humpty Dumpty Institute.

Editorial credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com