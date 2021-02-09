Claudette Leora Amburgey Morgan, 81, passed away at home on Monday, February 8, 2021. She was born September 12, 1939 to the late Claude and Dalma Hale Amburgey. Claudette was a nurse, bookkeeper, watercolor artist, rock collector, dog lover, and friend to all she met. She was baptized into the Church of Christ and was currently an officer in the Edmund Rogers Chapter, DAR.

Survivors include her husband James C. Morgan, daughters: Ginger Iwaoka (Mark) and Joyia Bosch (Matt) and grand-daughter Lila Bosch, Her sisters: Judy Pack (Keith), Dianah June Jackson (Clif), Sue Guild (Jack) and Vicki Lehman (Ron) and many beloved nephews and nieces.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Gary Amburgey and sister, Janice Wright.

Claudette chose cremation and a private memorial service will be held at a later date at Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Hatcher and Saddler Funeral Home.