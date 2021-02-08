Monday 8th February 2021
M. Night Shyamalan’s new movie ‘Old’ debuts first trailer during Super Bowl LV

  • @ 4:20 am

Filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan debuted the first trailer for his upcoming film Old during Super Bowl LV on Sunday.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Old centers on a group of people who find a dead body on a beach and slowly realize there is something unnatural happening.” Old stars Gael Garcia Bernal, Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Aaron Pierre, Alex Wolff, Vicky Krieps, Abbey Lee, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Ken Leung, Rufus Sewell, Embeth Davidtz and Emun Elliott.

50-year-old Shyamalan is best known for his films Split, Glass, and The Sixth Sense. He also serves as executive producer on the Apple TV+ series Servant.

Check out the new trailer for Oldhere.  The movie is set to hit theaters on July 23.

                

Editorial credit: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com

