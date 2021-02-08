M. Night Shyamalan’s new movie ‘Old’ debuts first trailer during Super Bowl LV

Filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan debuted the first trailer for his upcoming film Old during Super Bowl LV on Sunday.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Old centers on a group of people who find a dead body on a beach and slowly realize there is something unnatural happening.” Old stars Gael Garcia Bernal, Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Aaron Pierre, Alex Wolff, Vicky Krieps, Abbey Lee, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Ken Leung, Rufus Sewell, Embeth Davidtz and Emun Elliott.

50-year-old Shyamalan is best known for his films Split, Glass, and The Sixth Sense. He also serves as executive producer on the Apple TV+ series Servant.

Check out the new trailer for Old – here. The movie is set to hit theaters on July 23.

