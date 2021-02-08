House Democrats to introduce $3,000 per child benefit as part of Biden relief package

House Democrats plan to unveil legislation Monday to provide $3,000 per child to tens of millions of families as part of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package.

Under the proposal, the Internal Revenue Service would provide $3,600 over the course of the year per person younger than 6 years old and $3,000 per year for children aged 6-17, with payments sent monthly beginning in July. It also includes a provision decreasing the payments for couples who earn more than $75,000 per year and couples earning more than $150,000 per year.