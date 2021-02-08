Four skiers killed, four injured in avalanche in Salt Lake City, Utah area

Four skiers died and four others were injured after an avalanche in the Salt Lake County. The skiers, ranging in age from 23 to 48, were reported to be at 9,800 feet elevation near Wilson Glade in Millcreek Canyon around 11 a.m. Saturday.

According to the Utah Avalanche Center, the avalanche covered 250 feet of ground and the hurtled snow was 2.5 feet deep. All eight of the skiers were wearing beacons at the time of the avalanche, and one of the survivors experienced hypothermia and others were doing well, according to authorities. Conditions of the other survivors were not disclosed, but officials say they were able to locate and dig out the other four skiers, who had already died.

The Utah Avalanche Center posted on Twitter, “we are overwhelmed with sadness to report” the deaths of the skiers. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox also posted on Twitter: “This is a terrible tragedy and our prayers go out to the victims and families involved. We are grateful to the first responders and others who engaged in this rescue and recovery effort. With avalanche danger high right now, please exercise extreme caution.”