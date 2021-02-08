Detroit Pistons trade Derrick Rose to NY Knicks for Dennis Smith Jr., draft picks

The NY Knicks will acquire point guard Derrick Rose in a trade with the Detroit Pistons. New York will send point guard Dennis Smith Jr. and Charlotte’s 2021 second-round pick to Detroit. Rose is a three-time All-Star. He won Rookie of the Year in 2008–09, earning an All-NBA selection in 2010–11.

Rose, 32, is in his 12th NBA season. The 2010–11 MVP is averaging 14.2 points and 4.2 assists per game this year, though he has been inactive in five of Detroit’s last eight contests. Rose will return to New York for a second time after he played 64 games with the Knicks in 2016–17.

The Knicks are back in the Eastern Conference playoff race, currently at No. 7 in the Eastern Conference at 11–13. They have not reached the playoffs since 2013.

