Philadelphia 76ers PG Ben Simmons was ruled out for Thursday’s game vs. the Portland Trail Blazers due to a calf tightness.

Simmons played in Wednesday’s game vs. the Charlotte Hornets and was being listed as probable all day long. However he calf injury hadn’t improved enough for Simmons to play two nights back-to-back. He played just 35 minutes in the 76ers over the Hornets on Wednesday.