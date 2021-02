WINNERS LIST for Thursday, February 4, 2021

Little Caesars Morning Trivia- Benny Lile

Dairy Queen Cake- Aubree Turner

Greer’s Rose Bud Vase- Julie Thomas

Houchens’ Lucky Name Program- Connie Groce

Person of the Day- Fran and Lee Bidwell- 60th Wedding Anniversary