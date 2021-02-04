Kansas City deal with COVID-19 scare after Chiefs’ barber tests positive ahead of Super Bowl LV

The Kansas City Chiefs had 20 players and staff members scheduled for a haircut Sunday with a barber who just tested positive for COVID-19. League sources said on Wednesday that reserve offensive lineman Daniel Kilgore was in the chair getting a haircut Sunday when the organization informed the barber of his positive coronavirus test. Kansas City removed the barber and canceled his other scheduled haircuts, which included quarterback Patrick Mahomes, to prevent additional players from further exposure ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The barber tested negative five consecutive days before he was allowed to enter the Chiefs’ facility. Kilgore and the barber both were wearing masks; the barber said he also cut Chiefs receiver Demarcus Robinson’s hair on Saturday away from the team’s facility. As a result, the Chiefs placed Kilgore and Robinson on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday after they were considered to be close contacts. Both players have not been allowed to practice with the team but they can play in Super Bowl LV on Sunday against the Buccaneers if they record negative tests for five straight days.

The Chiefs are scheduled to play the Buccaneers at 6:30 p.m. EST Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Editorial credit: kovop58 / Shutterstock.com