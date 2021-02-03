LA Angels suspend pitching coach Mickey Callaway due to investigation into multiple harassment allegations

Los Angeles Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway was suspended Tuesday after he was accused by multiple women of sending sexually suggestive messages and making inappropriate advances. The Angels said in a statement they will continue working with Major League Baseball to conduct an investigation.

Callaway, 45, was hired as the Angels’ pitching coach in October 2019, weeks after his dismissal following two seasons as manager of the New York Mets. In a story published Monday by The Athletic, five women journalists accused Callaway of inappropriate behavior. The accusations date back to Callaway’s stint as Cleveland Indians pitching coach from 2013-2017 and continued through his stint as Mets manager in 2018-19. He continued contacting some of the women into 2020 after he moved on as pitching coach with the Angels. The accusers categorized Callaway’s behavior – which included asking women for explicit photos – as something of an open secret within the game.

